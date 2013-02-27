NEW YORK Feb 27 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds put $4.57 billion in new cash into stock funds in the
latest week, the seventh straight week of inflows into the
funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
Among the total inflows into stock funds, $1.09 billion went
into funds that hold U.S. stocks in the week ended Feb. 20, said
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Those marked the
highest inflows into U.S.-focused stock mutual funds in three
weeks.
Funds that hold stocks outside of the U.S., meanwhile,
attracted $3.47 billion in new cash over the weekly period.