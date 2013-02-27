By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 27 Investors put $4.57 billion of new cash into U.S.-based stock mutual funds in the latest week, marking the seventh straight week of inflows into those funds, the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday. Of the inflows into stock funds, $1.09 billion went into those that hold U.S. stocks for the week ended Feb. 20, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. That marks the biggest inflows into U.S.-focused stock mutual funds in three weeks. Funds that hold stocks outside of the United States attracted $3.47 billion of new cash in the weekly period. That is lower than the previous week, when the funds had $5.21 billion in inflows. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.55 percent over the weekly period. A contraction in the euro zone in the fourth quarter of 2012 and Federal Reserve minutes suggesting that fiscal stimulus may cease sooner than expected weighed on markets. Bond funds attracted $4.71 billion in new cash over the week, slightly exceeding the inflows into stock funds. That marks the first time in four weeks in which bond funds attracted more new money than stock funds. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $2.02 billion over the weekly period, about the same as the previous week. The following table shows a breakdown of estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/23/13 1/30/13 2/6/2013 2/13/2013 2/20/2013 Total Equity 6,352 8,194 6,025 5,734 4,565 Domestic 3,495 3,536 837 520 1,092 World 2,857 4,658 5,188 5,213 3,473 Hybrid* 1,938 2,644 2,017 2,029 2,018 Total Bond 8,072 3,501 6,001 5,009 4,708 Taxable 6,667 2,622 5,422 4,169 4,118 Municipal 1,405 879 579 840 590 Total 16,362 14,340 14,043 12,772 11,291 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities