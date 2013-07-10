NEW YORK, July 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.97 billion out of bond funds in the latest week, down from a record outflow in the prior week, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 2 were down from record withdrawals of $28.23 billion the prior week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization.

Outflows from municipal bond funds also dropped to $920 million after record outflows of $7.69 billion the prior week. Stock funds, meanwhile, posted inflows of $228 million, up modestly from inflows of just $45 million the prior week.