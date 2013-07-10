EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.97 billion out of bond funds in the latest week, down from record outflows in the prior week, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows from bond funds in the week ended July 2 were down from $28.23 billion the previous week, which was the largest amount of withdrawals since ICI, a mutual fund trade organization, began keeping weekly records in January 2007. Outflows from municipal bond funds dropped to $920 million after record outflows of $7.69 billion the prior week. The latest municipal fund outflows marked the sixth consecutive week of withdrawals. Over the latest reporting period, three U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers sought to play down the notion that the central bank would soon reduce its stimulus. Interest rates have risen on fears that the central bank could cut its $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages later this year. Stock funds, meanwhile, posted total inflows of $228 million, up from inflows of just $45 million the prior week. Funds that hold U.S. stocks still suffered $2.08 billion in outflows, however, marking their seventh consecutive week of withdrawals. Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the U.S., meanwhile, gained $2.31 billion in new cash, up from inflows of $1.12 billion the prior week. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 0.76 percent over the weekly reporting period, bolstered by reassuring statements from Fed policymakers on policy and positive U.S. economic data on manufacturing and construction spending. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had inflows of $851 million over the week, reversing outflows of $593 million the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/5/13 6/12/13 6/19/2013 6/26/2013 7/2/2013 Total Equity -932 -1,032 1,980 45 228 Domestic -2,522 -2,285 -457 -1,073 -2,078 World 1,590 1,253 2,437 1,118 2,307 Hybrid* 347 1,147 679 -593 851 Total Bond -10,911 -13,468 -8,070 -28,225 -5,970 Taxable -8,655 -10,232 -4,701 -20,540 -5,051 Municipal -2,256 -3,236 -3,368 -7,685 -920 Total -11,495 -13,353 -5,411 -28,773 -4,891 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.