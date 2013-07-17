By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 17 Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States poured $7.6 billion into stock funds
in the latest week, the most since late January, on diminished
fears of a pullback in the Federal Reserve's stimulus, the
Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday.
The inflows into stock funds in the week ended July 10
trounced the prior week's gains of $246 million, said ICI, a
U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Investors gave $4.55
billion to funds that hold only U.S. stocks, breaking a
seven-week streak of outflows.
Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United
States, meanwhile, gained $3.05 billion in new cash, the most
since early May. Volatility fell over the week as U.S. investors
were less rattled by the prospect of a pullback in the Fed's $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages.
The Fed's easing has been a major source of support for both
stock and bond markets. Optimism heading into the corporate
earnings season and strong U.S. jobs data also helped to boost
the S&P 500 index of stocks 2.3 percent over the
reporting period.
Bond funds suffered outflows of $8.1 billion over the weekly
reporting period, showing a continued slide in demand after
outflows of $5.98 billion the previous week. Investors have
pulled cash out of bonds for the past six consecutive weeks.
In particular, funds that hold municipal bonds had outflows
of $2.38 billion, up from outflows of $920 million the prior
week.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.79 billion in new investor cash, the
most since the week ending May 1.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/12/13 6/19/13 6/26/2013 7/2/2013 7/10/2013
Total Equity -1,032 1,973 45 246 7,596
Domestic -2,285 -457 -1,073 -2,207 4,547
World 1,253 2,430 1,118 2,453 3,049
Hybrid* 1,147 684 -587 861 1,785
Total Bond -13,468 -8,070 -28,226 -5,982 -8,104
Taxable -10,232 -4,701 -20,541 -5,062 -5,727
Municipal -3,236 -3,368 -7,685 -920 -2,378
Total -13,353 -5,412 -28,768 -4,875 1,277
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.