By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 17 Investors in mutual funds based in the United States poured $7.6 billion into stock funds in the latest week, the most since late January, on diminished fears of a pullback in the Federal Reserve's stimulus, the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday. The inflows into stock funds in the week ended July 10 trounced the prior week's gains of $246 million, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Investors gave $4.55 billion to funds that hold only U.S. stocks, breaking a seven-week streak of outflows. Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States, meanwhile, gained $3.05 billion in new cash, the most since early May. Volatility fell over the week as U.S. investors were less rattled by the prospect of a pullback in the Fed's $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages. The Fed's easing has been a major source of support for both stock and bond markets. Optimism heading into the corporate earnings season and strong U.S. jobs data also helped to boost the S&P 500 index of stocks 2.3 percent over the reporting period. Bond funds suffered outflows of $8.1 billion over the weekly reporting period, showing a continued slide in demand after outflows of $5.98 billion the previous week. Investors have pulled cash out of bonds for the past six consecutive weeks. In particular, funds that hold municipal bonds had outflows of $2.38 billion, up from outflows of $920 million the prior week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $1.79 billion in new investor cash, the most since the week ending May 1. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/12/13 6/19/13 6/26/2013 7/2/2013 7/10/2013 Total Equity -1,032 1,973 45 246 7,596 Domestic -2,285 -457 -1,073 -2,207 4,547 World 1,253 2,430 1,118 2,453 3,049 Hybrid* 1,147 684 -587 861 1,785 Total Bond -13,468 -8,070 -28,226 -5,982 -8,104 Taxable -10,232 -4,701 -20,541 -5,062 -5,727 Municipal -3,236 -3,368 -7,685 -920 -2,378 Total -13,353 -5,412 -28,768 -4,875 1,277 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities.