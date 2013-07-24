EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Katya Wachtel NEW YORK, July 24 Investors in mutual funds based in the United States continued to yank money from bond funds in the latest week, but the pace of withdrawals slowed to $3.49 billion, the Investment Company Institute said on Wednesday. Investors have pulled cash out of bonds for the past seven consecutive weeks, but this week, outflows were much less than the $8.1 billion in outflows those funds experienced in the previous week, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Outflows from bond funds may be ebbing after recent comments by Federal Reserve officials intended to soothe fears that the central bank was about to make an abrupt end to its easy money policies. In late May, investors made a rush for the exits from bond funds after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank's policy of buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities a month would eventually come to an end. Meanwhile, stock funds gained $3.84 billion in new investor cash in the week ended July 17, a decline from the previous week's inflows of $7.6 billion. Investors sent $2.46 billion to funds that hold only U.S. stocks, and those funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted $1.38 billion in new cash. Funds that hold municipal bonds recorded outflows of $2.46 billion, up from outflows of $2.38 billion the previous week. Taxable bond funds also recorded withdrawals of $1.04 billion, slowing the exodus out of those funds, which had $5.7 billion in outflows the previous week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $3.19 billion in new investor cash. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 6/19/201 6/26/20 7/2/20 7/10/20 7/17/20 3 13 13 13 13 Total 2,023 63 227 7,581 3,842 Equity Domest -457 -1,072 -2,217 4,547 2,461 ic World 2,480 1,134 2,444 3,034 1,381 Hybrid* 684 -587 860 1,785 3,186 Total -8,070 -28,226 -6,080 -8,104 -3,493 Bond Taxabl -4,701 -20,541 -5,160 -5,727 -1,037 e Munici -3,368 -7,685 -921 -2,378 -2,456 pal Total -5,363 -28,751 -4,993 1,261 3,535 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.