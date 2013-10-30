NEW YORK Oct 30 Investors in mutual funds based
in the United States poured $13.5 billion into stock funds in
the latest week, marking the biggest weekly inflow into the
funds since early January, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds posted outflows of $2.3 billion in the week ended
Oct. 23, marking the fourth straight week of net outflows from
the funds, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization.
In September, investors poured $45.6 billion into money
market funds, marking the biggest monthly inflows into the funds
since December 2012, data from ICI showed.
Investors also committed $2.76 billion to stock funds in
September, down from inflows of about $7.1 billion in August,
data from ICI showed. Investors pulled $11.33 billion from bond
funds over the month, down from outflows of $29.14 billion in
August, the data showed.