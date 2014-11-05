NEW YORK, Nov 5 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds added $2.35 billion into stock funds in the week ended
Oct. 29 as equities continued recovering from a drop earlier in
the month, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The week's new money added to inflows of $6 billion the
previous week, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization.
While investors pulled $295 million from taxable bond funds,
that was sharply lower than the $5 billion they withdrew in the
previous week.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $1.12
billion, with international-focused stock funds pulling in $1.22
billion.
Funds that hold municipal bonds attracted $229 million.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, added $418 million after three straight weeks of
withdrawals.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index gained 2.86 percent
over the week, adding to gains in the prior period after stocks
tumbled in early and mid-October. Stocks advanced on strong
corporate earnings, taking the S&P back above its 50-day moving
average.
The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index,
meanwhile, fell 0.39 percent over ICI's latest reporting period
after falling 0.5 percent over the prior period.
Greater volume and volatility in October resulted in more
demand for equities after the recent correction, said Andrew
Wilkinson, chief market analyst with Interactive Brokers LLC in
Greenwich, Conn.
"People are beginning to realize that interest rates are
likely to remain very low and that stocks probably offer greater
value," he added.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
10/29/14 10/22 10/15 10/8 10/1
Total equity 2,345 6,046 -5,793 1,077 -1,775
Domestic 1,120 4,694 -5,019 -526 -4,027
World 1,224 1,352 -774 1,604 2,251
Hybrid 418 -572 -1,175 -40 351
Total bond -65 -4,829 -4,529 -3,728 -20,215
Taxable -295 -4,958 -5,150 -4,623 -21,002
Municipal 229 129 621 895 787
Total 2,697 644 -11,497 -2,691 -21,639
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)