By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Dec 31 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $3 billion out of bond funds in the five-day period from Dec. 18-22 on profit-taking after stronger-than-expected returns from bonds in 2014, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Stock funds also posted outflows, at $2.4 billion, marking the third straight weekly period in which investors simultaneously withdrew money from stock and bond funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The outflows from both bond and stock funds were less than the prior week, however, when investors pulled the most out of bond funds since the week ended Oct. 1 and the most out of stock funds since the week ended July 2. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $826 million in outflows, marking their fifth straight week of withdrawals but down from outflows of $2.4 billion the prior week. Those marked the funds' biggest outflows since Nov. 2011. The outflows showed investors taking profits ahead of year-end after a strong year for both bonds and stocks. The Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index rose 5.9 percent from the start of the year through Dec. 22, while the benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose 12.5 percent. "It wouldn't be unreasonable for people to think, 'hey, I've done really well, better than expected, and I'm taking a few chips off the table,'" said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at New York-based Samson Capital Advisors. Stock funds have experienced a longer stretch of outflows recently than bond funds. The latest period marks the sixth straight week of outflows from stock funds, while bond funds have posted outflows for just three straight weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 12/22/14 12/17 12/10 12/3 11/25 Total equity -2,436 -6,605 -3,269 -2,666 -1,206 Domestic -1,063 -4,215 -4,967 -2,939 -2,076 World -1,373 -2,390 1,698 273 870 Hybrid* -826 -2,354 -1,696 -678 -129 Total bond -2,994 -9,316 -3,291 165 2,405 Taxable -3,323 -10,266 -4,396 -676 1,653 Municipal 329 950 1,105 841 752 Total -6,256 -18,275 -8,257 -3,179 1,071 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)