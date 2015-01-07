By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 7 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $1.4 billion to municipal bond funds in the week ended Dec. 30 as the funds benefited from a continued flight out of stock funds, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest since the week ended Jan. 23, 2013, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The commitments overshadowed $367 million in withdrawals from taxable bond funds, resulting in $1 billion in overall inflows into bond funds. Those total inflows came after three straight weeks of outflows from bond funds. Investors pulled $1.6 billion out of stock funds, meanwhile, marking their seventh straight week of outflows, or the longest such streak since one ending in early 2013. The inflows into tax-free municipal bond funds likely came from high net worth investors, who pay higher taxes, taking profits from stock funds after "a terrific ride in equities" and reallocating that cash, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Pittsburgh. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index notched its third straight year of double-digit percentage gains in 2014, gaining 11.4 percent, or 13.7 percent on a total return basis. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for nearly all the withdrawals from stock funds at $1.5 billion in outflows, while funds that specialize in international stocks posted just $63 million in outflows. Investors pulled $602 million out of hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, marking their sixth straight week of outflows and the longest outflow streak since a matching six-week streak in late 2012. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 12/30/2014 12/22 12/17 12/10 12/3 Total equity -1,550 -2,431 -7,131 -3,238 -2,661 Domestic -1,487 -1,060 -4,687 -4,938 -2,952 World -63 -1,371 -2,444 1,700 291 Hybrid* -602 -808 -2,357 -1,696 -678 Total bond 1,022 -2,993 -9,311 -3,289 171 Taxable -367 -3,322 -10,261 -4,394 -670 Municipal 1,389 329 950 1,105 841 Total -1,130 -6,232 -18,799 -8,223 -3,168 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)