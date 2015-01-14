By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $5.4 billion out of U.S.-focused stock funds in the
week ended Jan. 7, marking the biggest outflows in six months as
growth fears shook global markets, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The withdrawals marked the eighth straight week of outflows
from the funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual
fund trade organization. Demand for international-focused stock
funds, however, rebounded with inflows of $1.5 billion after
three straight weeks of outflows.
The sizable outflows from funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks
resulted in total withdrawals of $3.9 billion from stock funds
during the week, marking their eighth straight week of outflows
and their biggest in three weeks.
"There's a lot of uncertainty and there's increased risk,
which is making investors nervous during a normally
seasonally-strong period," said Alan Gayle, senior investment
strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta.
He said investors likely favored international shares since
they could have more room for upside after lagging U.S. stocks
in 2014. The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 stock index dropped
1.6 percent over ICI's reporting period after gaining 11.4
percent, or 13.7 percent on a total return basis, in 2014.
Investors soured on bond funds and pulled $3.5 billion from
the funds, the biggest in three weeks, after pledging $1 billion
the prior week. All of the outflows came from taxable bond
funds, while funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds reaped
sizable inflows for a second straight week, at $1.3 billion.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in both stocks and
fixed-income securities, posted roughly $1.1 billion in
outflows, marking their seventh consecutive week of outflows.
On the outflows from bond funds, Gayle noted that weak oil
prices threaten the profitability of energy companies that issue
high-yield debt, raising the risk of defaults and pushing
investors into other securities such as tax-free municipal
bonds.
Oil prices extended their slide during the period, with U.S.
crude hitting a 5-1/2-year low of $46.83 a barrel on Jan. 7.
Gayle also said investors likely favored higher yields on
municipal bonds than in U.S. Treasuries. U.S. 30-year bond
yields hit a roughly 2-1/2-year low of 2.47 percent on Jan. 6.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
1/7/15 12/30/14 12/22 12/17 12/10
Total equity -3,918 -1,486 -2,431 -6,868 -3,189
Domestic -5,395 -1,418 -1,057 -4,435 -4,889
World 1,477 -68 -1,374 -2,433 1,700
Hybrid* -1,057 -628 -809 -2,359 -1,697
Total bond -3,542 1,010 -3,024 -9,351 -3,289
Taxable -4,878 -387 -3,350 -10,302 -4,394
Municipal 1,336 1,397 326 951 1,105
Total -8,517 -1,104 -6,264 -18,578 -8,175
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by G Crosse)