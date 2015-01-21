By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 21 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $1.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended Jan. 14 on renewed appetite for international stocks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows marked the first net cash commitments to the funds since early November, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. All of the inflows went toward funds that specialize in international shares, which attracted $1.8 billion, the most since the week ended Oct. 1. Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks posted $21 million in outflows. Those withdrawals, while meager and down from the biggest outflows in six months over the prior week, still marked the ninth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. "Some people are positioning for European Central Bank quantitative easing," said Wayne Lin, portfolio manager at QS Investors in New York, on the inflows into international-focused stock funds. He said the potential ECB bond-buying program, which the central bank is expected to announce Thursday, could boost European shares. Inflows of $3.6 billion into bond funds reversed the prior week's outflows and marked the biggest inflows since early November. "It's natural rebalancing activity," Lin said on the inflows into bond funds, in reference to investors taking profits from gains in stock funds and reallocating into bond funds. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $248 million. That marked their first inflows in eight weeks. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/14/15 1/7 12/30 12/22 12/17 Total equity 1,740 -3,935 -1,505 -2,431 -6,877 Domestic -21 -5,432 -1,431 -1,057 -4,444 World 1,761 1,497 -74 -1,374 -2,433 Hybrid* 248 -1,042 -628 -809 -2,356 Total bond 3,564 -3,554 1,011 -3,024 -9,351 Taxable 2,598 -4,882 -386 -3,350 -10,302 Municipal 966 1,328 1,397 326 951 Total 5,553 -8,530 -1,122 -6,264 -18,583 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)