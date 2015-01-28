Jan 28 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $1.14 billion to stock funds in the week ended Jan. 21, pouring money into domestic stock funds for the first time since November, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Domestic stock mutual funds attracted $856 million of inflows, according to the ICI data, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The inflows came after nine straight weeks of withdrawals from such funds. Funds specializing in international stocks attracted inflows of $288 million. "With the new year you're seeing cash being deployed," said Alan Lancz, president of investment advisory firm Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc in Toledo, Ohio. After some volatility at the start of the year, he said, investors are deciding how to commit new cash. Domestic equity funds could particularly benefit if geopolitical risks, such as in Russia or in the euro zone, weigh on investors, he said. "If even just rumors are resurrected that there's trouble, you'll get that safe haven effect," he added. Bond funds attracted a second straight week of inflows, drawing $1.1 billion, but the total was down from the previous week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $790 million, up from $248 million in the previous week. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 1/21/201 1/14/201 1/7/2015 12/30/20 12/22/20 5 5 14 14 Total equity 1,144 1,790 -3,947 -1,505 -2,444 Domestic 856 -21 -5,432 -1,431 -1,071 World 288 1,811 1,485 -74 -1,374 Hybrid 790 248 -1,057 -460 -809 Total bond 1,121 3,546 -3,410 1,062 -3,058 Taxable 77 2,580 -4,736 -335 -3,374 Municipal 1,044 966 1,326 1,397 315 Total 3,054 5,584 -8,414 -903 -6,312 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)