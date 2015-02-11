By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 11 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $3.5 billion into funds that specialize in U.S.
stocks in the week ended Feb. 4, partly on hopes of a Greek debt
deal, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest since mid-October, according to
the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds
that specialize in international stocks attracted $704 million,
leading to net inflows of $4.2 billion into all stock funds.
That marked the fourth straight week of new demand into
stock funds overall. Investors also flocked to bond funds and
committed $3.2 billion, down from the prior week's sizable
inflows of nearly $6 billion but also marking the fourth week of
commitments.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rallied 2 percent
over ICI's weekly reporting period, boosted by hopes for an end
to a standoff between Greece and its international creditors
over the country's debt and gains in Apple and Boeing
Co shares following their strong earnings reports.
While the crisis over Greece's status in the euro zone
spurred volatility over the period, signs of the country
reaching a compromise with its creditors helped lift sentiment,
said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
On the inflows into bond funds, Luschini said: "The
insatiable appetite for yield goes on in the midst of zero-bound
interest rates."
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $792 million. While down from hefty
inflows of $1.7 billion the prior week, the latest inflows
marked the fourth straight week of new demand.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/4/2015 1/28 1/21 1/14 1/7
Total equity 4,238 4,343 1,267 1,790 -3,913
Domestic 3,534 3,455 856 -21 -5,438
World 704 888 411 1,811 1,525
Hybrid* 792 1,748 790 248 -1,057
Total bond 3,235 5,949 1,254 3,549 -3,403
Taxable 2,272 4,674 216 2,582 -4,729
Municipal 963 1,275 1,038 967 1,326
Total 8,265 12,040 3,310 5,588 -8,373
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)