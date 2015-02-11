By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 11 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $3.5 billion into funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in the week ended Feb. 4, partly on hopes of a Greek debt deal, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the biggest since mid-October, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in international stocks attracted $704 million, leading to net inflows of $4.2 billion into all stock funds. That marked the fourth straight week of new demand into stock funds overall. Investors also flocked to bond funds and committed $3.2 billion, down from the prior week's sizable inflows of nearly $6 billion but also marking the fourth week of commitments. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index rallied 2 percent over ICI's weekly reporting period, boosted by hopes for an end to a standoff between Greece and its international creditors over the country's debt and gains in Apple and Boeing Co shares following their strong earnings reports. While the crisis over Greece's status in the euro zone spurred volatility over the period, signs of the country reaching a compromise with its creditors helped lift sentiment, said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. On the inflows into bond funds, Luschini said: "The insatiable appetite for yield goes on in the midst of zero-bound interest rates." Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $792 million. While down from hefty inflows of $1.7 billion the prior week, the latest inflows marked the fourth straight week of new demand. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 2/4/2015 1/28 1/21 1/14 1/7 Total equity 4,238 4,343 1,267 1,790 -3,913 Domestic 3,534 3,455 856 -21 -5,438 World 704 888 411 1,811 1,525 Hybrid* 792 1,748 790 248 -1,057 Total bond 3,235 5,949 1,254 3,549 -3,403 Taxable 2,272 4,674 216 2,582 -4,729 Municipal 963 1,275 1,038 967 1,326 Total 8,265 12,040 3,310 5,588 -8,373 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)