By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Feb 18 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled cash out of funds that specialize in U.S. stocks in
the week ended Feb. 11 on greater prospects in international
shares, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
Funds that invest in U.S. shares posted $27 million in
outflows, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. While meager, they were the first
withdrawals in four weeks and came after inflows of $3.5 billion
the prior week, which were the biggest since last October.
Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted $1.3
billion, meanwhile, their biggest inflows in four weeks and
resulting in the fifth straight week of overall inflows into
stock funds, at $1.3 billion.
"International economies are showing more signs of life, so
relative to the U.S., they should be able to play catch up a
little bit," said Bryan Novak, director of trading at Astor
Investment Management in Chicago, on the inflows into non-U.S.
stock funds.
Bond fund inflows more than quadrupled stock fund inflows,
at $5.9 billion. That also marked the funds' fifth straight week
of total net inflows.
Novak said investors were likely reaching for yield in
riskier high-yield bond funds while also favoring high-yield
debt because of its lower sensitivity to rising rates. Many
investors believe the Federal Reserve will hike rates by
mid-year, which is expected to hurt bond prices.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $959 million, their fifth straight week of
inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/11/2015 2/4 1/28 1/21 1/14
Total equity 1,268 4,240 4,343 1,267 1,774
Domestic -27 3,536 3,455 856 -37
World 1,296 703 888 411 1,811
Hybrid* 959 793 1,748 790 248
Total bond 5,862 3,237 5,964 1,258 3,549
Taxable 5,169 2,274 4,689 220 2,582
Municipal 693 963 1,275 1,038 967
Total 8,089 8,270 12,055 3,315 5,572
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)