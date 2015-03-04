By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 4 Investors poured $2.36 billion
into U.S.-based mutual funds that specialize in international
stocks in the week ended Feb. 25 on the view that stock
valuations are more attractive overseas, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest since early September,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks had their
third straight week of small inflows, at $72 million, resulting
in inflows of $2.44 billion into stock funds overall.
That marked the seventh straight week of inflows into stock
funds. Safer bond funds attracted $2.88 billion, also their
seventh consecutive week of inflows but their lowest in five
weeks.
The ICI data is limited to U.S.-based mutual funds.
International stocks are attractive because of "this sort of
powerful combination of increasing monetary accommodation, a
weakening currency, and valuations that are like or cheaper than
the U.S.," said Chris Konstantinos, head of international
portfolio management at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond,
Virginia.
He cited Europe, Japan, and China as regions currently
benefiting from those factors.
Among fixed-income funds, those that hold municipal bonds
attracted $1.03 billion in new cash in their biggest inflows in
four weeks, while taxable bond funds attracted $1.85 billion.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income
securities, attracted $946 million in new cash in their seventh
straight week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
2/25 2/18 2/11 2/4 1/28/2015
Total equity 2,435 1,891 1,359 4,240 4,343
Domestic 72 241 63 3,536 3,455
World 2,362 1,651 1,296 703 888
Hybrid* 946 868 969 812 1,773
Total bond 2,881 4,409 5,849 3,187 5,962
Taxable 1,851 4,136 5,156 2,225 4,681
Municipal 1,030 274 693 962 1,280
Total 6,262 7,168 8,177 8,239 12,077
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)