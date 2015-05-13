By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 13 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $2.2 billion out of funds that specialize in U.S.
shares in the week ended May 6, showing reduced outflows on
optimism over U.S. earnings growth, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The cash withdrawals were less than a third of the prior
week's outflows, which were the biggest since July 2014,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization. Funds that specialize in international shares
attracted $2.8 billion, marking their 18th straight week of
inflows.
The steady demand for non-U.S. shares and the reduced
outflows from funds that specialize in U.S. shares led to
overall inflows of $556 million into stock funds, marking a
recovery from the prior week's $3.2 billion in outflows, which
were the biggest since January.
"There are still a lot of attractive situations out there,
it is just that there are some concerns about whether the market
is now fairly-valued," said Brian Peery, portfolio manager at
Hennessy Funds in Novato, California, on the U.S. stock market.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index slumped 1.3 percent
over the weekly period.
"There's some optimism on the corporate side of, 'Well,
first quarter is behind us, it was a drag, but things will get
better from here'," Peery said. He added current prices among
some European shares provided a "great entry point," largely
because of the European Central Bank's stimulative policies.
Bond funds attracted $2.4 billion, marking their third
straight week of inflows but the least over those three weeks.
Municipal bond funds posted a small $36 million in outflows
after attracting over $1 billion the prior week, which were the
biggest inflows since late January.
Appetite for hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and
fixed income securities, rebounded with investors committing
$492 million to the funds after pulling $358 million over the
prior week.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/6 4/29 4/22 4/15 4/8/2015
Total equity 556 -3,202 3,130 -2,657 1,902
Domestic -2,248 -7,269 -3,397 -5,692 -1,326
World 2,804 4,066 6,527 3,035 3,228
Hybrid* 492 -358 143 161 275
Total bond 2,391 2,954 3,770 -327 1,860
Taxable 2,427 1,926 3,098 617 2,047
Municipal -36 1,028 672 -945 -187
Total 3,440 -607 7,043 -2,823 4,036
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris
Reese)