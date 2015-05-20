By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 20 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed $2.3 billion to international equity funds in
the week ended May 13, marking their smallest inflows in six
weeks partly on concerns over Greece, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows marked the first time over the six-week period
that the funds failed to attract more than $3 billion, according
to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The
funds have attracted investor cash every week so far this year,
the data showed.
"What is keeping people out this week is more than likely
Greece and emerging markets," said John Rutledge, chief
investment strategist at Safanad in New York.
Concerns over Greece's financial woes persisted in the
latest week, while Rutledge said emerging market shares have
lost demand on worries they will be vulnerable when the Federal
Reserve hikes interest rates.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.1 billion in
outflows to mark their 11th straight week of investor
withdrawals. In total, stock funds posted $2.8 billion in
outflows, marking a reversal from the prior week's $1.3 billion
in inflows.
Bond funds attracted $2.2 billion to mark their fourth
straight week of inflows, albeit the lowest over those four
weeks.
Investors have been rotating cash out of funds that
specialize in U.S. shares and into funds that hold international
shares in recent weeks on worries that U.S. stock prices have
risen too high relative to European shares, analysts have said.
Analysts have also said the European Central Bank's
1-trillion euro bond-buying stimulus program will continue to
have a positive impact on European share prices. An ECB official
said Tuesday the bank's asset buying would rise slightly in May
and June.
"Valuations are worrying people" in the United States, said
Rutledge. He said U.S. companies' share prices have "out-run"
their earnings.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $30 million in outflows after attracting $492
million in inflows the prior week. Municipal bond funds posted
$169 million in outflows to mark their weakest turnout in four
weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/13/2015 5/6 4/29 4/22 4/15
Total equity -2,811 1,319 -3,192 3,140 -2,651
Domestic -5,062 -1,740 -7,269 -3,397 -5,697
World 2,251 3,059 4,076 6,537 3,045
Hybrid* -30 492 -358 143 161
Total bond 2,170 2,409 2,954 3,770 -327
Taxable 2,339 2,435 1,926 3,098 617
Municipal -169 -26 1,028 672 -945
Total -670 4,220 -597 7,053 -2,818
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Chris
Reese)