By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 27 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds poured $4.3 billion into funds that specialize in
international shares in the week ended May 20 as part of a
continued rotation into European shares, data from the
Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows were the biggest in four weeks for the funds and
marked their 20th straight week of new demand, according to the
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that
specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.4 billion in outflows,
marking their biggest outflows in three weeks and their 12th
straight week of withdrawals.
Overall, stock funds posted their second straight week of
investor withdrawals, at $1.1 billion.
Bond funds attracted $2 billion in new cash to mark their
fifth straight week of inflows. All of the new money went into
taxable bond funds, while municipal bond funds posted their
third straight week of outflows, at $138 million.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index rose 1.3
percent and hit record closing highs on multiple days during the
reporting period, while Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top regional shares rallied 2.8 percent.
"You had a substantial over-allocation to the U.S. over the
last couple of years," said Bryan Novak, portfolio manager at
Astor Investment Management in Chicago. "You're seeing the
pendulum swing back the other way," he said regarding the demand
for funds that hold international shares.
He said investors have been chasing strong performance from
European stocks in the first quarter, and that European Central
Bank stimulus was adding to recent positive signs such as
improved employment growth in the euro zone to lure investors
into the region's shares.
The FTSEurofirst 300 rallied about 16 percent in the first
quarter, while the S&P 500 rose less than 1 percent.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $536 million, reversing minor outflows
over the prior week and marking the funds' biggest inflows in
seven weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
5/20 5/13 5/6 4/29 4/22/2015
Total equity -1,061 -2,801 1,330 -3,192 3,140
Domestic -5,390 -5,052 -1,729 -7,269 -3,397
World 4,329 2,251 3,059 4,076 6,537
Hybrid* 536 -30 522 -358 143
Total bond 1,984 2,172 2,459 2,954 3,770
Taxable 2,123 2,340 2,485 1,926 3,098
Municipal -138 -169 -26 1,028 672
Total 1,459 -659 4,311 -597 7,053
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
