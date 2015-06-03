By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 3 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds committed just $626 million to bond funds in the week
ended May 27 after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was
clearer than ever that the central bank was poised to hike rates
this year, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
While the inflows marked the sixth straight week of new
demand for bond funds, they were the weakest over those six
weeks by a wide margin, according to the data from ICI, a U.S.
mutual fund trade organization. The inflows were less than a
third of the prior week's $2 billion inflows, which were the
weakest in five weeks.
While inflows into taxable bond funds were reduced, funds
that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $170 million in
outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. That
marked the longest run of outflows since a streak of withdrawals
that lasted about six months in the second half of 2013.
Stock funds posted $223 million in total outflows to mark
their third straight week of withdrawals, their longest-running
outflow streak this year. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares
posted $2.9 billion in outflows to mark their 13th straight week
of investor withdrawals.
Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $2.6
billion in new cash, down from the prior week's inflows but
still marking their 21st straight week of inflows.
The smaller inflows into bond funds came after Yellen said
she expected the world's largest economy to strengthen after a
slowdown due to "transitory factors" in recent months, and
stressed that monetary policy must get out ahead of an economy
whose future looks bright.
The belief that the U.S. is moving closer to raising rates
hurt sentiment toward bonds, said Greg McIntire, portfolio
manager at investment firm SEI in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
He also said investors were chasing stock market gains in
Europe and Japan, where looser monetary policies were expected
to further support share prices.
"This is just a sentiment shift outside of the U.S. for
now," McIntire said.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $331 million to mark their second straight
week of inflows.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
5/27 5/20 5/13 5/6 4/29/2015
Total equity -223 -1,060 -2,800 1,367 -3,192
Domestic -2,870 -5,390 -5,052 -1,729 -7,268
World 2,647 4,330 2,252 3,096 4,076
Hybrid* 331 538 -29 522 -358
Total bond 626 1,985 2,172 2,461 2,954
Taxable 797 2,124 2,341 2,487 1,926
Municipal -170 -138 -169 -26 1,028
Total 734 1,463 -657 4,350 -596
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)