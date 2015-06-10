By Tariro Mzezewa NEW YORK, June 10 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $2 billion to bond funds in the week ended June 3, their seventh straight week of new demand, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were substantially higher than the prior week's $411 million of cash flows, which were the weakest in six weeks, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. While inflows into taxable bond funds increased to $2.026 billion in the latest reporting week, funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $2 million in outflows. This marked a fifth straight week of withdrawals, their longest run of outflows since a streak of withdrawals that lasted about six months in the second half of 2013. Stock funds posted $882 million in total outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals, the longest-running outflow streak this year. Funds that specialize in U.S shares posted $4.2 billion in outflows to mark their 14th straight week of investor withdrawals. Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $3.3 billion in new cash, up from the previous week's inflows of $2.6 billion, marking the 22nd straight week of inflows. The shift in bond fund flows from week to week can be attributed to uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, said Dave Nadig, vice president and director of exchange traded funds at Factset Research Systems. "Mutual fund investors tend to change allocations slowly," added Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. "And what's their alternative? By historical measures equities look expensive, cash is costly after inflation  so what's left?" Investors were also chasing stock market gains abroad, where looser monetary policies were expected to further support share prices. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed-income securities, attracted $189 million to mark their third straight week of inflows. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 6/3 5/27 5/20 5/13 5/6/15 Total equity -882 -226 -1,062 -2,800 1,526 Domestic -4,218 -2,872 -5,391 -5,053 -1,729 World 3,336 2,646 4,329 2,252 3,254 Hybrid* 189 328 537 -29 522 Total bond 2,024 411 1,963 2,162 2,550 Taxable 2,026 605 2,113 2,334 2,595 Municipal -2 -194 -149 -171 -45 Total 1,332 513 1,439 -668 4,598 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting By Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Alan Crosby)