NEW YORK, June 24 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $4.1 billion out of bond funds in the week ended
June 17, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since
mid-December, data from the Investment Company Institute showed
on Wednesday.
The outflows marked the second straight week of withdrawals
from bond funds, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual
fund trade organization.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.5 billion in
outflows to mark their 16th straight week of withdrawals, while
funds that specialize in international shares continued to draw
new demand with inflows of $3.7 billion.
Funds that target international shares have attracted
inflows in every week of this year, a trend which analysts have
attributed to investors' view that overseas stocks are cheaper
than their U.S. counterparts, and that stocks in Europe and
Japan will continue to benefit from loose monetary policies in
those regions.
"What you are seeing is retail investors reacting to
continued headlines and concerns that a Fed tightening is more
imminent," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at
Samson Capital Advisors in New York, on the outflows from bond
funds.
"This may be an overreaction as the Fed has made abundantly
clear that any tightening will be moderate," he said.
Bond yields spiked earlier this month, with benchmark
10-year Treasury yields hitting their highest level since Oct. 1
of 2.5 percent on June 11, following a strong U.S. jobs report
for May. The report led traders to move their bets on when the
Federal Reserve will start to hike to October.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, posted $55 million in outflows to mark their first
investor withdrawals in five weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/17/2015 6/10 6/3 5/27 5/20
Total equity 234 1,235 -628 -226 -1,059
Domestic -3,450 -2,769 -4,197 -2,872 -5,388
World 3,684 4,004 3,569 2,646 4,329
Hybrid* -55 185 289 328 562
Total bond -4,089 -2,897 2,058 536 1,963
Taxable -3,553 -2,244 2,060 730 2,113
Municipal -536 -653 -1 -194 -149
Total -3,910 -1,477 1,720 637 1,467
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)