By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 1 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $1.5 billion out of stock funds in the week ended
June 24 on volatility stemming from worries that Greece could
exit the euro zone, data from the Investment Company Institute
showed on Wednesday.
The outflows were the biggest in six weeks and the first in
three weeks, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund
trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted
$3.5 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals in
three weeks and their 17th straight week of outflows.
Funds that specialize in international shares attracted $2
billion, marking their 25th straight week of inflows, but their
smallest in 12 weeks.
While the data showed huge inflows into taxable bond funds
led to $17 billion in overall inflows to bond funds, the biggest
on ICI's records going back to 2007, ICI spokeswoman Rachel
McTague said the inflows into taxable bond funds did not reflect
shareholder activity but were primarily the result of fund
companies converting non-1940 Act products into mutual funds.
The total outflows from stock funds came as worries that
Greece was edging toward a potential exit from the euro zone
injected volatility into stock markets worldwide over the
period.
"It's reflective of more pessimism, and I think it is tied
to volatility and a backdrop of not really going anywhere
generally," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at
wealth management firm Robert W. Baird & Co. in Milwaukee, on
the outflows from stock funds.
He said investors were wearying of stocks worldwide given a
pause in upward momentum. While MSCI's all-country world equity
index rose over 6 percent from the start of the
year through May 21, it has fallen about 1.6 percent from that
date through June 24.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $394 million to mark their biggest inflows
in five weeks.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
6/24/2015 6/17 6/10 6/3 5/27
Total equity -1,500 230 889 -628 -226
Domestic -3,463 -3,454 -3,083 -4,197 -2,872
World 1,963 3,684 3,973 3,569 2,646
Hybrid* 394 -55 137 289 328
Total bond 16,993 -4,060 -2,934 2,058 536
Taxable 16,869 -3,553 -2,280 2,060 730
Municipal 124 -507 -654 -2 -194
Total 15,887 -3,885 -1,907 1,720 637
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David
Gregorio)