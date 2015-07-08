By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 8 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $3.4 billion out of stock funds in the week ended July 1 after fears surrounding Greece sparked concerns of a U.S. stock market selloff, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The outflows were the biggest since the first week of January and marked the second straight week of withdrawals, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $5.5 billion in withdrawals to mark their biggest outflows in nine weeks and their 18th straight week of outflows. Funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $2.1 billion in inflows. Funds that invest primarily in international shares have attracted inflows over every week of this year. Bond funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows after record $17 billion inflows the prior week. The prior week's inflows into taxable bond funds, which accounted for nearly all of the overall inflows into bond funds that week, did not reflect shareholder activity but were primarily the result of fund companies converting non-1940 Act products into mutual funds. Funds that hold tax-free municipal bonds posted $861 million in outflows in the latest week, reversing the prior week's $105 million in inflows and marking the biggest withdrawals in 11 weeks. Concerns of a Greek exit from the euro zone rattled markets over the period after talks between Athens and its creditors broke down. The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index fell 1.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares plunged 2.7 percent. "The fear of a major selloff seems to be ever-present, and therefore when you have events like we had in the last few weeks, it accelerates the outflow of funds," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama, on the outflows from U.S.-focused stock funds. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted $525 million in withdrawals. That reversed the prior week's $393 million in inflows and marked their biggest outflows since the first week of January. The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/1/2015 6/24 6/17 6/10 6/3 Total equity -3,441 -1,594 230 797 -632 Domestic -5,514 -3,550 -3,454 -3,134 -4,197 World 2,073 1,956 3,684 3,931 3,565 Hybrid* -525 393 -55 136 289 Total bond -2,399 16,951 -4,101 -2,935 2,043 Taxable -1,538 16,846 -3,594 -2,280 2,047 Municipal -861 105 -507 -655 -4 Total -6,365 15,750 -3,927 -2,003 1,700 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)