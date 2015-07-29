By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 29 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds committed $5.1 billion to international stock funds in the week ended July 22 on continued belief that European shares offer more upside than U.S. stocks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. The inflows were the largest in three months, according to data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.2 billion in outflows to extend a streak of withdrawals that began in early March. International stock funds have attracted inflows every week this year. Stock funds overall attracted $1.9 billion in new cash in the latest week after outflows of $7.7 billion in the prior week. Bond funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash, ending three straight weeks of outflows. The inflows into international stock funds showed investor belief that European shares, hit hard by worries over broader economic troubles, offer more upside than U.S. stocks, which have rallied since 2008, said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman Private Banking in New York. The benchmark S&P 500 has surged about 43 percent from the start of 2008 through July 28 of this year, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares has risen a meager 2.6 percent over that period. Clemons also said the European Central Bank's loose monetary policies would be supportive of the region's equity markets, and that a rally in U.S. Treasuries prices over the weekly period likely fueled inflows into bond funds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, hit their lowest since July 9 on July 22 - 2.3 percent. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $233 million in inflows after the prior week's $211 million in outflows. The following table shows estimated ICI data for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/22 7/15 7/8 7/1 6/24/2015 Total equity 1,874 -7,660 2,202 -3,235 -1,420 Domestic -3,201 -11,468 -2,434 -5,475 -3,535 World 5,075 3,808 4,636 2,240 2,115 Hybrid* 233 -211 66 -416 422 Total bond 1,583 -486 -3,163 -2,034 16,951 Taxable 1,332 -452 -2,875 -1,519 16,846 Municipal 250 -35 -288 -515 105 Total 3,690 -8,357 -895 -5,685 15,953 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities. (Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Jeffrey Benkoe)