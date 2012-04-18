By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. mutual fund investors
put the least amount of money into bond funds since the start of
the year in the week ended April 11, data from the Investment
Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds had estimated net inflows of $4.15 billion, the
least since inflows of $2.69 billion in the week ended Jan. 4,
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, said.
Meanwhile, equity funds had net redemptions of $918 million,
significantly less than redemptions of $3.28 billion the
previous week and the least since the first week of March.
The S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent over the reporting
period after a weak U.S. jobs report and renewed concerns about
the euro zone dragged down markets.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had inflows of $630 million, the least since the
first week of the year, when the category saw net outflows of
$233 million.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
3/14/2012 3/21/2012 3/28/12 4/4/2012 4/11/2012
Total Equity -2,582 -1,084 -4,463 -3,283 -918
Domestic -2,889 -1,794 -3,557 -4,504 -1,534
Foreign 307 710 -906 1,221 617
Hybrid* 1,239 1,817 1,654 1,095 630
Total Bond 9,048 5,663 6,121 9,661 4,154
Taxable 7,724 5,798 5,462 9,089 3,886
Municipal 1,324 -135 659 572 267
Total 7,705 6,396 3,313 7,473 3,866
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities.