By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 27 Investors pumped the most new
money into bond funds in five weeks and abandoned equity funds
in the latest week, even as central banks reduced the risk of
political turmoil in Europe and hopes for more U.S. economic
stimulus boosted markets, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
Bond funds attracted net inflows of $4.89 billion in the
week ended June 20, a five-week high, according to estimated
data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The
inflows overtook the previous week's inflows of $3.5 billion.
Equity funds, meanwhile, had net outflows of $1.52 billion,
reversing the previous week's inflows of $891 million.
The S&P 500 rose 3.1 percent over the reporting
period as major central banks coordinated to reduce the risk of
turmoil surrounding Greece's elections and U.S. investors
remained optimistic for more economic stimulus.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.18 billion in new money, the most i n
nine weeks.
The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the
past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars):
5/23/12 5/30/12 6/6/2012 6/13/2012 6/20/2012
Total Equity -6,991 1,585 -1,909 891 -1,518
Domestic -7,175 907 -3,261 -620 -1,845
World 184 678 1,352 1,511 327
Hybrid* -697 460 -1,230 968 1,183
Total Bond 2,789 -211 1,583 3,501 4,891
Taxable 1,901 -816 408 2,897 4,031
Municipal 887 606 1,176 604 860
Total -4,899 1,835 -1,555 5,361 4,556
*Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income
securities