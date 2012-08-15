By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 15 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pumped the most new money into bond funds in 12 weeks, even as markets rallied on strong jobs growth and hopes for economic stimulus in Europe, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Bond funds attracted an estimated $7.17 billion in net new money in the week ended Aug. 8, the largest inflow since mid-May, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2 percent over the period as hopes for stimulus from the European Central Bank persisted and news that U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 163,000 in July boosted markets. Equity funds, meanwhile, posted net outflows of $3.68 billion, paring the previous week's outflow of $6.87 billion, but still trailing bond funds for the tenth straight week. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $800 million in new money, up from the previous week's inflows of $630 million. The following table shows a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): 7/11/2012 7/18/12 7/25/2012 8/1/2012 8/8/2012 Total Equity -537 637 -2,999 -6,866 -3,684 Domestic -1,464 95 -2,129 -5,651 -3,563 World 927 542 -870 -1215 -122 Hybrid* 1752 905 737 630 800 Total Bond 6,370 6,460 5,765 5,072 7,171 Taxable 5,198 5,114 4,293 3,942 5,680 Municipal 1171 1346 1472 1,129 1,490 Total 7,585 8,002 3,503 -1,164 4,286 * Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Gary Crosse)