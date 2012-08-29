By Manuela Badawy NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. mutual fund inflows were down nearly $2 billion in the week ending Aug. 22 from the previous week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported overall mutual fund inflows of $3.37 billion compared to $5.26 billion the previous week. Money flowing into hybrid funds, which can invest in both equities and fixed income, rose to a 27-week high during the same period. Equity funds saw net outflows of $5.87 billion as investors dumped U.S. equities, with estimated outflows of $4.48 billion, and withdrew more than $1.4 billion from international stock, compared to net outflows of $557 million the previous week. Overall, bond funds pulled in a net $6.83 billion for the week, compared to net inflows of $7.59 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond funds saw inflows of $5.91 billion, while municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $921 million. The data covers the period when the benchmark S&P 500 index , which ended up 0.57 percent that week, was driven to its highest in four years on perceived declining risks from the euro crisis. The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars): Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds: 7/25/2012 8/1/12 8/8/2012 8/15/2012 8/22/2012 Total Equity -3,390 -6,865 -2,415 -3,281 -5,878 Domestic -2,521 -5,650 -2,294 -2,724 -4,475 World -870 -1,215 -121 -557 -1,403 Hybrid* 735 630 1,050 953 2,412 Total Bond 5,782 5,090 7,200 7,588 6,834 Taxable 4,310 3,960 5,710 5,996 5,914 Municipal 1,472 1,129 1,490 1,592 921 Total 3,127 -1,146 5,835 5,260 3,368 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities