By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Investors in mutual funds
based in the United States gave $5.24 billion to stock funds in
the latest week on strong global economic data and reduced fears
of a U.S. strike on Syria, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
The inflows into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 11 were
the biggest since the week ended July 10, according to data from
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. They were also up
sharply from inflows of $903 million the prior week.
Data showing growth in the U.S. services sector and positive
Chinese economic data helped lift global stocks over the
reporting period, while the likelihood of a U.S. military strike
on Syria fell. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose
2.2 percent over the period.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $2.5 billion in new
cash in the latest week, marking the biggest inflows into the
funds since late July. Funds that hold non-U.S. stocks,
meanwhile, had inflows of $2.8 billion, the biggest since early
August.
Bond funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $5.5 billion over the
latest weekly period, marking the seventh straight week of
outflows from the funds. The outflows slowed modestly from the
previous week.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, the biggest
inflows into the funds in four weeks.
The latest week's inflows were also up from the prior week's
small inflows of $349 million, which showed the weakest demand
for the funds since late June.
The following table shows estimated ICI flows for the past
five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
8/14/13 8/21/13 8/28/2013 9/4/2013 9/11/2013
Total Equity 1,518 1,343 -203 903 5,236
Domestic -759 -376 -1,338 -698 2,470
World 2,278 1,719 1,136 1,601 2,766
Hybrid* 1,588 1,082 1,135 349 1,282
Total Bond -3,881 -11,123 -9,303 -6,758 -5,514
Taxable -1,793 -7,355 -6,390 -4,711 -2,808
Municipal -2,088 -3,769 -2,913 -2,048 -2,706
Total -775 -8,698 -8,370 -5,506 1,004
* Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed-income
securities.