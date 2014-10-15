By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 Investors in U.S.-based mutual
funds pulled $4.6 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week
ended Oct. 8, down from the prior week's record $21 billion
outflows, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on
Wednesday.
Municipal bond funds attracted $895 million in inflows,
according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade
organization, resulting in net outflows of $3.7 billion from
bond funds overall. That figure was down from $20.2 billion in
net outflows the prior week.
U.S.-based stock funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash,
marking their first inflows in three weeks and recovering from
the prior week's $1.8 billion in outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)