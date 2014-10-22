(Adds additional flow data, trader comment, market performance)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK Oct 22 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled $5.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Oct. 15 on concerns about global economic growth and fears over the spread of Ebola, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows were the biggest since early July, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Investors pulled $775 million from international-focused stock funds, marking their first outflows since early May 2013.

Bond funds posted $4.5 billion in net outflows, marking their third straight week of net withdrawals. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, posted outflows of $1.2 billion, the most since November 2012.

Municipal bond funds were the only group tracked by ICI that attracted new cash, with $621 million in inflows.

Worries of a slowdown in global economic growth, particularly in Europe, roiled stock markets worldwide over the period. The benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 stock index tumbled 5.4 percent, while MSCI's all-country world index slumped 4.3 percent.

Data showing a decline in German exports in August early in the period stoked concerns that Europe's largest economy was showing cracks, while a fall in China's inflation rate and news of another healthcare worker in Dallas testing positive for the deadly Ebola virus added to worries.

"It was not only Germany, but more confirmation that China is slowing down, as well as the Ebola headlines," said Robert Francello, head trader at Apex Capital in San Francisco.

While the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index managed a 0.9 percent gain over the period, wild price swings in the fixed income market concerned investors who typically flock there for relative safety.

Analysts have said municipal bond funds continued to attract new cash on demand for tax-free yields. The latest week marked their 14th straight week of new demand, according to the ICI data. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)