NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. mutual fund investors pumped a net $1 billion into municipal bond funds in the latest week, the biggest inflow since August of 2010, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported for the week ended Nov. 9 net inflows of $836 million for all funds, down from a net inflow of $2.1 billion in the prior week.

The data on municipal bonds does not capture the bankruptcy declared by Jefferson County, Alabama, on Nov. 9.

In equities, net redemptions rose to $4.6 billion from $3.3 billion in the prior week, with the majority of the selling coming from funds focused on U.S. domestic equities.

Fixed income funds, overall, pulled in a net $4.2 billion for the week, up from $3 billion in the prior period.

The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:

10/26/2011 11/2/2011 11/9/2011 ============================================================ Total Equity -3,887 -3,280 -4,643 Domestic -3,203 -3,375 -3,695 Foreign -684 95 -948 Hybrid* 2,630 2,320 1,265 Total Bond 4,908 3,067 4,214 Taxable 4,068 2,420 3,204 Municipal 840 647 1,010 ============================================================ Total 3,651 2,108 836 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)