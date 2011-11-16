European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
NEW YORK, Nov 16 U.S. mutual fund investors pumped a net $1 billion into municipal bond funds in the latest week, the biggest inflow since August of 2010, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported for the week ended Nov. 9 net inflows of $836 million for all funds, down from a net inflow of $2.1 billion in the prior week.
The data on municipal bonds does not capture the bankruptcy declared by Jefferson County, Alabama, on Nov. 9.
In equities, net redemptions rose to $4.6 billion from $3.3 billion in the prior week, with the majority of the selling coming from funds focused on U.S. domestic equities.
Fixed income funds, overall, pulled in a net $4.2 billion for the week, up from $3 billion in the prior period.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
10/26/2011 11/2/2011 11/9/2011 ============================================================ Total Equity -3,887 -3,280 -4,643 Domestic -3,203 -3,375 -3,695 Foreign -684 95 -948 Hybrid* 2,630 2,320 1,265 Total Bond 4,908 3,067 4,214 Taxable 4,068 2,420 3,204 Municipal 840 647 1,010 ============================================================ Total 3,651 2,108 836 * Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income securities. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9