NEW YORK, Nov 23 U.S. mutual funds investors
pumped a net $6.47 billion into bond funds in the week ended
Nov. 16 as the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX suffered its
worst week in two months, data from the Investment Company
Institute showed on Wednesday.
ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net
inflows of nearly $6.5 billion into bond funds, up from net
inflows of $4.22 billion during the previous week.
Anxiety over the euro zone crisis and slowing U.S. economic
growth contributed to the S&P 500's decline of 3.8 percent last
week as investors moved into safer securities. Taxable bond
funds saw estimated inflows of $5.56 billion during the week,
while municipal bond funds had estimated inflows of $911
million.
Equity funds had estimated outflows of $1.26 billion for
the week, compared with estimated outflows of $4.63 billion in
the previous week. Domestic equity funds had estimated outflows
of $135 million, while estimated outflows from foreign equity
funds were $1.13 billion.
Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income
securities, had estimated outflows of $4.59 billion for the
week, compared with estimated inflows of $1.27 billion in the
previous week.
The following table shows a breakdown of the ICI flows for
the past three weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):
Estimated flows to long-term mutual funds:
11/2/2011 11/9/2011 11/16/2011
=============================================================
Total Equity -3,247 -4,626 -1,260
Domestic -3,358 -3,676 -135
Foreign 111 -949 -1,125
Hybrid* 2,321 1,265 -4,588
Total Bond 3,062 4,218 6,473
Taxable 2,414 3,206 5,563
Municipal 648 1,012 911
===============================================================
Total 2,136 857 625
* Hybrid funds can invest in equity and/or fixed-income
securities.
