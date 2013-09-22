Sept 22 Investors have pushed $48.9 billion into equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds so far in September, approaching January's $66.3 billion record, data from research provider TrimTabs showed on Sunday.

TrimTabs said it was concerned about the pace of new equity offerings, noting that 44 deals raised a total of $7.2 billion in the past week and another $2.4 billion is due in the coming week.

If all 14 initial public offerings make it to the market, that would be the highest level since November of 2007, TrimTabs wrote in the report.

Even though the S&P 500 is just below a record closing high, the path of least resistance for stock prices is higher, the report said.