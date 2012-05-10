By Daniel Bases NEW YORK, May 10 Investors pulled cash from U.S. domiciled equity mutual funds in the week ended May 9, reflecting market anxiety that Europe might reverse course from austerity measures after voters rejected politicians who pushed through spending cuts. Elections in France and Greece favored politicians who opposed severe austerity measures put in place to lower overall sovereign indebtedness. Those measures have led to job losses and reduced government services, fueling populist backlashes. According to Thomson Reuters' Lipper data on Thursday, equity mutual funds had net outflows of $6.5 billion versus a net inflow of $3.9 billion in the prior period. In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 3.40 percent, a sharp drop that left it at a two month low. However, when exchange traded funds were excluded from the mix, equity funds had a modest net inflow of $77 million. ETFs are anecdotally thought to reflect the behavior of institutions and professional investors. Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $4.6 billion while money market funds had net inflows of $4.4 billion. The cash for fixed income moved into the higher quality corporate investment grade funds. In the latest week this sector pulled in a net $1.26 billion, far outpacing other categories. High yield bond funds had net inflows of $754 million. Emerging market debt funds pulled in a net $218 million although emerging market equities suffered net outflows of nearly $1 billion. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -6.466 -0.23 2,744.922 10,337 Domestic Equities -5.440 -0.25 2,085.760 7,756 Non-Domestic Equities -1.026 -0.15 659.162 2,581 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.630 0.33 1,411.662 4,615 All Money Market Funds 4.376 0.19 2,269.701 1,409 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.901 0.31 296.665 1,354