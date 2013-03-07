BRIEF-CMHC CEO: No evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
NEW YORK, March 7 Investors poured $5.67 billion in new cash into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, the largest in four weeks, as the Dow Jones industrial average surged to a record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Among the total inflows into stock funds, exchange-traded funds captured $2.5 billion of the total demand in the week ended March 6, while stock mutual funds took in $3.17 billion.
Demand for taxable bond funds, meanwhile, soared with inflows of $5.26 billion over the weekly reporting period, the most since early November.
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.