NEW YORK, March 7 Investors poured $5.67 billion in new cash into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, the largest in four weeks, as the Dow Jones industrial average surged to a record high, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Among the total inflows into stock funds, exchange-traded funds captured $2.5 billion of the total demand in the week ended March 6, while stock mutual funds took in $3.17 billion.

Demand for taxable bond funds, meanwhile, soared with inflows of $5.26 billion over the weekly reporting period, the most since early November.