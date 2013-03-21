NEW YORK, March 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $194.7 million out of stock funds in the latest week as the Dow Jones industrial average retreated from its recent winning streak, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The redemptions in the week ended March 20 came after investors poured $11.26 billion into the funds in the previous week.

Funds that hold U.S. stocks still attracted inflows of $1.58 billion over the reporting period as retail investors put cash into U.S.-focused stock mutual funds.

Funds that hold stocks outside of the United States, however, suffered outflows of $1.78 billion over the week, their first outflows since early September 2012.