By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 11 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $11.84 billion into stock funds in the latest week, the most since late January, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The renewed appetite for stock funds in the week ended July 10 came as stocks rose on strong U.S. jobs data and optimism heading into the corporate earnings season.

Investors also were less rattled by the prospect of the Federal Reserve cutting its bond-buying later this year. The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.3 percent over the reporting period.

Funds that hold emerging market stocks suffered relatively small outflows of $102.5 million over the weekly period, however, reversing inflows of $1.65 billion the prior week. The MSCI world equity index rose 2.07 percent over the reporting period.

Funds that hold taxable bonds had outflows of $236.9 million in the week ended July 10 after gaining $3.32 billion in new cash the previous week. Investors pulled $250.3 million from funds that hold inflation-protected bonds, marking the 13th consecutive week of withdrawals from those funds.

Investors also pulled $998.8 million from commodities and precious metals funds, up from withdrawals of $92.6 million the prior week.