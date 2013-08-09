By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 8 Investors pulled a record $3.27 billion out of U.S.-based funds that hold Treasuries in the latest week as uncertainty grew over when the Federal Reserve may wind down its stimulus, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The outflow from Treasury funds in the week ended Aug. 7 was the biggest since Lipper records began in 1992. Taxable bond funds overall had just $375 million in outflows, which were less than half those of the prior week. During the week, Fed presidents Richard Fisher, Charles Evans, Dennis Lockhart and Sandra Pianalto said the U.S. central bank could soon begin reducing its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying. Investors fear that a reduction in the Fed's purchases will cause interest rates to spike higher. An outflow of $2.41 billion from the iShares: 3-7 Treasury Bond ETF accounted for much of the outflow from Treasury funds. The redemptions occurred last Friday, before the Fed comments began, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. Tjornehoj said that some investors are still leery of Treasuries after the bond market selloff in May and June. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke fueled the selloff when he told Congress on May 22 that the central bank could begin reducing its bond-buying later this year if the U.S. economy looked strong enough. Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans attracted $1.87 billion in new cash, the most since Lipper started tracking the funds in August 2003. Floating-rate loans, also known as leveraged loans, are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks. Floating-rate loan funds have gained about $41.9 billion in new cash this year and are set to trounce the previous record inflow of $18.24 billion in 2010. Investors gave $485.6 million to high-yield junk bond funds, reversing outflows of $1.03 billion the previous week. Safer investment-grade corporate bond funds had inflows of $1.42 billion, up from $386.6 million the prior week. Municipal bond funds had outflows of $974 million, down from outflows of $2.24 billion the prior week. It was the 11th straight week of outflows from the funds. Funds that hold emerging market bonds had inflows of $186.5 million, the highest demand for the funds since mid-May. Stock funds, meanwhile, had their sixth straight week of inflows, at $6.28 billion. The S&P 500 rose 0.31 percent over the weekly period after hitting record closing highs for two straight sessions last Thursday and Friday. The benchmark index rose on those days on positive U.S. manufacturing data for July and after major central banks, including the European Central Bank, said they would keep monetary stimulus in place. Stock mutual funds gained $3.97 billion in new cash over the week - the most since early February - while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $2.3 billion. The iShares: Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF was the most popular stock ETF with inflows of $2.17 billion. ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor. Tjornehoj of Lipper said retail investors became more aggressive and sought higher returns in small-cap stocks in the latest week, while the big move into the mid-cap ETF shows institutional investors preferring mid-cap stocks. Funds that hold Japanese stocks, meanwhile, had outflows of $349.6 million, marking the second straight week of outflows from the funds. The outflows occurred even as investors expected the Bank of Japan to continue its massive stimulus at the end of a two-day policy meeting Thursday. Funds that hold emerging-market stocks took in $393.2 million, their fourth straight week of inflows. The MSCI world equity index rose just 0.6 percent over the weekly period. Despite the appetite for stocks, low-risk money market funds also recorded their first inflow in three weeks, at $13.6 billion. Investors had pulled roughly $18.6 billion out of the funds over the prior two weeks. Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in gold futures, had outflows of $778.3 million in the latest week, the most in four weeks. Spot gold fell as much as 1.9 percent to $1,282.69 an ounce on Aug. 2 ahead of data showing that U.S. hiring slowed in July. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 6.284 0.18 3,499.175 10,374 Domestic Equities 4.067 0.15 2,643.684 7,667 Non-Domestic Equities 2.217 0.26 855.491 2,707 All Taxable Bond Funds -0.375 -0.02 1,592.901 5,068 All Money Market Funds 13.644 0.58 2,348.950 1,340 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.974 -0.33 293.182 1,398