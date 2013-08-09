By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Investors pulled a record $3.27
billion out of U.S.-based funds that hold Treasuries in the
latest week as uncertainty grew over when the Federal Reserve
may wind down its stimulus, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
The outflow from Treasury funds in the week ended Aug. 7 was
the biggest since Lipper records began in 1992. Taxable bond
funds overall had just $375 million in outflows, which were less
than half those of the prior week.
During the week, Fed presidents Richard Fisher, Charles
Evans, Dennis Lockhart and Sandra Pianalto said the U.S. central
bank could soon begin reducing its $85 billion in monthly
bond-buying. Investors fear that a reduction in the Fed's
purchases will cause interest rates to spike higher.
An outflow of $2.41 billion from the iShares: 3-7 Treasury
Bond ETF accounted for much of the outflow from Treasury
funds. The redemptions occurred last Friday, before the Fed
comments began, said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research
at Lipper.
Tjornehoj said that some investors are still leery of
Treasuries after the bond market selloff in May and June. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke fueled the selloff when he told Congress
on May 22 that the central bank could begin reducing its
bond-buying later this year if the U.S. economy looked strong
enough.
Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans attracted $1.87
billion in new cash, the most since Lipper started tracking the
funds in August 2003. Floating-rate loans, also known as
leveraged loans, are protected from rising interest rates by
being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks.
Floating-rate loan funds have gained about $41.9 billion in
new cash this year and are set to trounce the previous record
inflow of $18.24 billion in 2010.
Investors gave $485.6 million to high-yield junk bond funds,
reversing outflows of $1.03 billion the previous week. Safer
investment-grade corporate bond funds had inflows of $1.42
billion, up from $386.6 million the prior week.
Municipal bond funds had outflows of $974 million, down from
outflows of $2.24 billion the prior week. It was the 11th
straight week of outflows from the funds.
Funds that hold emerging market bonds had inflows of $186.5
million, the highest demand for the funds since mid-May.
Stock funds, meanwhile, had their sixth straight week of
inflows, at $6.28 billion. The S&P 500 rose 0.31 percent
over the weekly period after hitting record closing highs for
two straight sessions last Thursday and Friday.
The benchmark index rose on those days on positive U.S.
manufacturing data for July and after major central banks,
including the European Central Bank, said they would keep
monetary stimulus in place.
Stock mutual funds gained $3.97 billion in new cash over the
week - the most since early February - while stock
exchange-traded funds attracted $2.3 billion. The iShares: Core
S&P Mid-Cap ETF was the most popular stock ETF with inflows of
$2.17 billion.
ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment
behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are
thought to represent the retail investor.
Tjornehoj of Lipper said retail investors became more
aggressive and sought higher returns in small-cap stocks in the
latest week, while the big move into the mid-cap ETF shows
institutional investors preferring mid-cap stocks.
Funds that hold Japanese stocks, meanwhile, had outflows of
$349.6 million, marking the second straight week of outflows
from the funds. The outflows occurred even as investors expected
the Bank of Japan to continue its massive stimulus at the end of
a two-day policy meeting Thursday.
Funds that hold emerging-market stocks took in $393.2
million, their fourth straight week of inflows. The MSCI world
equity index rose just 0.6 percent over the
weekly period.
Despite the appetite for stocks, low-risk money market funds
also recorded their first inflow in three weeks, at $13.6
billion. Investors had pulled roughly $18.6 billion out of the
funds over the prior two weeks.
Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest
in gold futures, had outflows of $778.3 million in the latest
week, the most in four weeks. Spot gold fell as much as
1.9 percent to $1,282.69 an ounce on Aug. 2 ahead of data
showing that U.S. hiring slowed in July.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 6.284 0.18 3,499.175 10,374
Domestic Equities 4.067 0.15 2,643.684 7,667
Non-Domestic Equities 2.217 0.26 855.491 2,707
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.375 -0.02 1,592.901 5,068
All Money Market Funds 13.644 0.58 2,348.950 1,340
All Municipal Bond Funds -0.974 -0.33 293.182 1,398