European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK Oct 31 Investors in funds based in the United States poured $11.8 billion into stock funds in the latest week, marking the third straight week of big inflows into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Money market funds, meanwhile, attracted $7.7 billion in new cash in the week ended Oct. 30, down from massive inflows of $43.8 billion in the previous week.
Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $1.2 billion in new cash over the weekly period, marking their biggest inflows in five weeks.
Taxable bond funds reaped $1.3 billion in inflows, down from the previous week's inflows of $3.1 billion. Commodities and precious metals funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $296 million, marking the fifth straight week of withdrawals from the funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jan Paschal)
NEW YORK, April 7 Oil traded near a one-month high on Friday after the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base while the dollar rose as investors dismissed a weak U.S. jobs report as not enough to derail a strong economy or outlook for rising interest rates.