By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $6.51 billion out of stock mutual funds in the week ended
Wednesday, marking the biggest weekly outflows this year, on
worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond
purchases as soon as next week, data from Thomson Reuters'
Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows from stock mutual funds in the week ended Dec.
11 marked the biggest withdrawals from the funds since August
2011. Mutual funds are often purchased by retail investors.
"There was some reason for caution," said Jeff Tjornehoj,
head of Americas research at Lipper. "No one wants to be left at
the top of the market."
The Fed's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and
agency mortgages have helped boost the Standard & Poor's 500
stock index 24.5 percent this year. The bond-buying
program has kept interest rates low, leading investors to seek
higher income in riskier assets such as stocks.
The index fell 0.6 percent over Lipper's weekly reporting
period, however, after robust U.S. economic data and a budget
deal in Washington stoked fears that the Fed will begin reducing
the pace of its purchases during its next meeting on Dec. 17-18.
The big outflows from stock mutual funds were even more
noticeable since investors have poured cash into the funds
almost every week this year. The outflows marked just the third
full week of withdrawals from stock mutual funds in 2013.
The dip in the U.S. stock market over the weekly period
ahead of the Fed meeting was "the impetus for some retail
investors to act before things got worse," said Tjornehoj.
The size of the latest outflows from stock mutual funds also
trounced the other two weeks of withdrawals this year, which
occurred consecutively in early October and together amounted to
just $435 million. Until the latest week, fears of a pullback in
Fed stimulus have largely spurred outflows exclusively from
stock exchange-traded funds.
While investors pulled cash out of stock mutual funds, stock
ETFs attracted $4.7 billion in new cash, marking a big increase
from inflows of about $594 million the prior week.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was the most popular ETF and
attracted $3.2 billion in new cash. ETFs are generally believed
to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors.
The inflows into stock ETFs and the outflows from stock
mutual funds resulted in net outflows of $1.8 billion from stock
funds overall during the weekly period, which marked the largest
outflows in five weeks.
Nearly all of the investor withdrawals from stock mutual
funds came from mutual funds that specialize in U.S. stocks,
underscoring investors' fear that a pullback in Fed stimulus
could derail the major rally in U.S. stocks this year.
Overall, ETFs and mutual funds that specialize in U.S.
stocks had net outflows of $2.6 billion, also marking the
biggest outflows from the funds in five weeks and resulting in
the overall outflows from stock funds over the weekly period.
While investors soured on U.S. stocks, they still sought
stocks of companies outside the U.S. Mutual funds and ETFs that
hold stocks of companies outside the United States attracted
about $830 million in net new cash.
Those inflows came even as fears of a Fed pullback disrupted
global markets, resulting in the MSCI world equity index
declining 0.2 percent for the week.
Investors pulled about $553 million out of emerging market
stock funds in the week ended Wednesday. The funds have
benefited from the Fed's bond-buying this year and lost fans in
the latest week on fears of a Fed pullback, Tjornehoj said.
Taxable bond funds saw outflows of $689 million, marking
their biggest outflows in eight weeks. Investors pulled cash out
of taxable bond funds on worries that interest rates could spike
higher if the Fed reduces its stimulus, said Tjornehoj.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
to a three-month high of 2.87 percent on Dec. 5 after strong
U.S. jobs and economic growth data reinforced expectations that
a Fed cutback was imminent.
Investors still sought funds that hold investment-grade
corporate bonds, however, and committed $1.7 billion in new
cash. That marked the biggest inflows into the funds in five
weeks. Investment-grade bonds are viewed as safer because they
sport higher-quality credit ratings.
Riskier high-yield junk bond funds attracted just $16
million in new cash, demonstrating investors' preference for
safety but still marking and improvement from small outflows
over the previous week.
Investors also flocked to low-risk money market funds, which
attracted $2.8 billion, marking the fourth straight week of
inflows into these funds. The funds are typically viewed as a
safe place to park cash during bouts of volatility.
Investors took refuge in money market funds to protect
themselves against a potential downturn in the U.S. stock market
next week, Tjornehoj said.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -1.788 -0.05 3,713.031 10,348
Domestic Equities -2.617 -0.09 2,765.850 7,602
Non-Domestic Equities 0.829 0.09 947.180 2,746
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.689 -0.04 1,627.170 5,172
All Money Market Funds 2.755 0.12 2,303.211 1,258
All Municipal Bond -1.905 -0.71 268.183 1,380
Funds