(Adds European equity funds) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Sept 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $4.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3, marking the fourth straight week of new money into the funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The new money came entirely into stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted $6.2 billion in net inflows. In contrast, stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.7 billion. "Equity mutual fund investors bailed on their choices again," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. "This time they pulled out the most since last year on a weekly basis," he added. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. The Standard & Poor's 500 remained nearly flat from the close of Aug. 27 through the close of Sept. 3. Emerging market equity funds drew $1.2 billion in net new funds, the tenth straight week of such inflows. Those funds are "attractive to risk takers, and they have not forsaken what has been one of the better performers this year," Tjornehoj said. European equity funds added $76 million in net new cash, their first such inflows since early June. Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $299 million, the first such outflows since early August. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $198 million. Money market funds post net outflows of $7.9 billion over the week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Sector Flow Chg Pct of Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 4.534 0.11 4,279.107 10,932 Domestic Equities 2.311 0.07 3,159.904 7,975 Non-Domestic Equities 2.224 0.20 1,119.203 2,957 All Taxable Bond Funds -0.299 -0.02 1,834.128 5,569 All Money Market Funds -7.899 -0.34 2,301.086 1,304 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.380 0.13 299.357 1,421 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Grant McCool)