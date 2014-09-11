(Adds table, analyst comments and details, byline) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Sept 11 Investors in U.S.-based funds added a net $982 million into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 10, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. It was the fifth straight week of net inflows into the funds. Stock mutual funds attracted $105 million and stock exchange-traded funds drew in $877 million. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. "There's a lot of slack in the flows data," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper, noting that investors were subdued in the week. "Most fund investors are the 'set it and forget it' type. These numbers are starting to suggest that they're folding up the tent," Tjornehoj said. Institutional investors showed more appetite than retail investors for stock funds, he pointed out. That has been a broader theme for the market rally, said David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist of Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff. "When you take a look at this whole cycle, what's really incredible is how little public participation there's been," he said in an interview with Reuters before the figures were released. Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $611 million, after having posted net outflows of $299 million in the previous week. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted net outflows of $766 million. U.S.-based European equity funds attracted a net $448 million in new cash, suggesting investors are not particularly concerned about a Scottish independence vote next week, Tjornehoj said. U.S.-based emerging market equity funds added a net $792 million in new cash. Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds 0.982 0.02 4,245.476 10,938 Domestic Equities -0.800 -0.03 3,141.443 7,966 Non-Domestic Equities 1.781 0.16 1,104.033 2,972 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.611 0.03 1,825.850 5,573 All Money Market Funds 5.312 0.23 2,306.412 1,304 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.470 0.16 299.750 1,430 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Grant McCool)