NEW YORK Dec 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $36.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Dec. 24,
marking the biggest inflows on record, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday.
Stock mutual funds attracted $12.8 billion, while stock
exchange-traded funds attracted $23.7 billion. Energy-sector
stock funds attracted $1.5 billion, their biggest inflows since
Sept. 2008, while Japanese stock funds posted $1.5 billion in
outflows, their biggest on record.
Taxable bond funds attracted $6.1 billion in new cash, their
biggest inflows in seven weeks.
