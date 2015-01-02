(Adds additional flow data, table) NEW YORK, Jan 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $5.9 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Dec. 31, marking their biggest outflows since June 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Friday. The outflows reversed inflows of $6.1 billion the prior week. Investment-grade corporate bond funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, their biggest since late Oct. 2013. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3 billion in outflows, their biggest since September. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $960 million in outflows, their fifth straight week of outflows. Emerging market bond funds also posted their fifth straight week of outflows, at $164 million. Stock funds attracted $1.8 billion in inflows, down from massive $36.5 billion inflows the prior week, which were the biggest since Lipper's records began in 1992. Japanese stock funds attracted $246 million in inflows after investors pulled a record $1.5 billion out of the funds the prior week. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks posted $601 million in outflows, their fifth straight week of withdrawals. Stock exchange-traded funds attracted all of the new cash in the latest week, at $6.5 billion, while stock mutual funds posted $4.7 billion in withdrawals. ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors. The net inflows into stock funds coincided with the benchmark S&P 500 stock index closing out a year in which it hit records in more than 50 sessions. The index notched its third straight year of double-digit percentage gains in 2014, gaining 11.4 percent, or 13.7 percent on a total return basis. The outflows from taxable bond funds came as U.S. government debt that matures in 20 years and beyond booked a 27 percent return for the year, according to Barclays. That would be its biggest annual gain since 2011, when it generated a 33 percent return. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 1.771 0.03 5,053.851 11,305 Domestic Equities 2.310 0.06 3,702.344 8,151 Non-Domestic Equities -0.539 -0.04 1,351.506 3,154 All Taxable Bond -5.902 -0.26 2,241.689 5,881 Funds All Money Market 16.790 0.70 2,407.516 1,265 Funds All Municipal Bond -0.009 -0.00 339.436 1,467 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)