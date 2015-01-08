(Adds additional flow data, analyst comment, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 8 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $12.3 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 7
as a drop in oil prices hurt risk appetite at the start of the
year, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The outflows marked the funds' first withdrawals in three
weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for most
of the outflows with $11.3 billion in withdrawals, while funds
that specialize in non-U.S. stocks posted $958 million in
withdrawals.
Most of the outflows came from stock exchange-traded funds,
which posted $9.2 billion in withdrawals, while stock mutual
funds posted $3.1 billion in outflows. ETFs are thought to
represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual
funds are commonly purchased by retail investors.
"It was a bumpy start to the week," said Pat Keon, research
analyst at Lipper. U.S. crude slumped and hit a 5-1/2-year low
of $46.83 on Wednesday and contributed to a 1.6 percent dip in
the benchmark S&P 500 stock index over the period.
Emerging market stock funds posted $503 million in
withdrawals, their sixth straight week of outflows, while
emerging market bond funds also posted their sixth week of
outflows, at $293 million.
Taxable bond funds overall attracted $3.8 billion in new
cash, however, marking a reversal from the prior week's $5.9
billion in outflows, which were the biggest since June 2013.
Funds that hold safe-haven Treasuries posted a second
straight week of outflows, at $397 million, and funds that
specialize in inflation-protected bonds posted their biggest
withdrawals in five weeks, at $101 million.
Riskier high-yield bond funds posted their sixth straight
week of outflows, at $922 million, while investment-grade
corporate bond funds, which sport higher-quality credit ratings,
attracted $3 billion.
That reversed outflows of $1.2 billion from investment-grade
bond funds the prior week, which were the biggest since Oct.
2013.
The market volatility over the period, stemming largely from
the drop in oil prices, drove investors to the safety of bond
funds, said Keon of Lipper.
Investors pulled cash out of low-risk money market funds,
meanwhile, to the tune of $12.7 billion. That marked the funds'
first outflows in three weeks.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -12.288 -0.24 4,952.802 11,360
Domestic Equities -11.330 -0.31 3,633.553 8,182
Non-Domestic -0.958 -0.07 1,319.250 3,178
Equities
All Taxable Bond 3.782 0.17 2,234.565 5,903
Funds
All Money Market -12.721 -0.53 2,401.170 1,279
Funds
All Municipal Bond 1.338 0.39 342.663 1,467
Funds
