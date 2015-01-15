(Adds analyst comments, table, byline)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $4.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan.
14, the second straight week of net outflows, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of
institutional investors, saw net outflows of $3.64 billion.
Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail
investors, pulled out $422 million.
In contrast, taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $4.3
billion, their second straight week of net new cash.
"I was a little surprised to see that people flocked toward
bond funds," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at
Lipper.
"People really are putting money to work in 10-year
Treasuries (at a yield of) less than 2 percent," he said, adding
that investors seem worried about sluggish global economies and
upcoming snap elections in Greece.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury fell to
1.835 percent late on Jan. 14. Nevertheless, that remains above
yields in other developed markets, such as Germany
at 0.431 percent and Japan at 0.256 percent on the
same day.
Nevertheless, the two classes of investors favored different
kinds of bond funds.
Mutual fund investors particularly poured money into
corporate investment-grade bond funds, adding $1.625 billion in
net new cash. Institutional investors withdrew $132.7 million
from those same funds.
Instead, ETF investors put $572 million in net new money
into corporate high-yield bond funds and $675.2 million into
government Treasury bond funds.
Money market funds saw net outflows of $8.3 billion.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -4.062 -0.08 4,948.656 11,401
Domestic Equities -3.469 -0.10 3,614.830 8,208
Non-Domestic Equities -0.592 -0.04 1,333.826 3,193
All Taxable Bond Funds 4.305 0.19 2,253.852 5,938
All Money Market Funds -8.292 -0.35 2,390.369 1,277
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.689 0.20 344.688 1,467
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)