By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Jan 22 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $5.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan.
21, shying away from riskier assets and instead pouring money
into gold, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of
institutional investors, saw net outflows of $4.9 billion from
stock funds. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely
retail investors, pulled $995 million from stock funds.
In contrast, investors put money to work in commodities
precious metals funds, adding a net $1.39 billion, the largest
such inflows since August 2012. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF
saw net inflows of $1.37 billion for the week, its largest such
inflows since August 2011.
"It might be a bet there that we've seen the bottom on
commodities," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
Research.
Taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $2.3 billion, their
third straight week of net new cash. Money market funds saw
outflows of $7.9 billion.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -5.930 -0.12 5,042.895 11,440
Domestic Equities -4.166 -0.11 3,667.058 8,229
Non-Domestic Equities -1.764 -0.13 1,375.837 3,211
All Taxable Bond Funds 2.333 0.10 2,269.675 5,940
All Money Market Funds -7.892 -0.33 2,382.613 1,274
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.771 0.22 345.555 1,468
