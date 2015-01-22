(Adds analyst comment, context, byline, table) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Jan 22 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $5.9 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 21, shying away from riskier assets and instead pouring money into gold, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Exchange-traded funds, thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, saw net outflows of $4.9 billion from stock funds. Investors in mutual funds, thought to be largely retail investors, pulled $995 million from stock funds. In contrast, investors put money to work in commodities precious metals funds, adding a net $1.39 billion, the largest such inflows since August 2012. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF saw net inflows of $1.37 billion for the week, its largest such inflows since August 2011. "It might be a bet there that we've seen the bottom on commodities," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. Taxable bond funds saw net inflows of $2.3 billion, their third straight week of net new cash. Money market funds saw outflows of $7.9 billion. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -5.930 -0.12 5,042.895 11,440 Domestic Equities -4.166 -0.11 3,667.058 8,229 Non-Domestic Equities -1.764 -0.13 1,375.837 3,211 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.333 0.10 2,269.675 5,940 All Money Market Funds -7.892 -0.33 2,382.613 1,274 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.771 0.22 345.555 1,468 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)