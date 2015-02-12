NEW YORK Feb 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $7.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb. 11, marking their sixth straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $2.9 billion, their third straight week of inflows. Stock funds attracted $4.3 billion in inflows, with all of the new cash flowing into stock exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)