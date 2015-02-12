BRIEF-Skanska CEO: profit from Poland motorway divestment beat own valuation
* profit from poland motorway sale in q1 was above our own valuation of the project
NEW YORK Feb 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $7.7 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended Feb. 11, marking their sixth straight week of inflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted $2.9 billion, their third straight week of inflows. Stock funds attracted $4.3 billion in inflows, with all of the new cash flowing into stock exchange-traded funds. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.